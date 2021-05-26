Health warning to plan ahead for medical help during holidays

Published: 1:00 PM May 26, 2021

Demand for urgent and emergency medical care is expected to rise during school holidays, and people in North Somerset are being encouraged to seek the right help.

Health bosses are urging people to use of out-of-hours GP services, emergency pharmacies, and the minor injuries unit in Clevedon, with a warning to only use A&E and 999 for serious and life-threatening emergencies.

Dr Lesley Ward, a local GP and clinical lead for urgent care at Bristol North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG) clinical commissioning group, said: “We hope that everyone enjoys a restful and healthy break but if you do need to access healthcare urgently it’s good to know there are lots of options there for you.

“NHS services are available throughout the bank holiday and half-term and if you need immediate advice but aren’t sure where to go, you can contact NHS 111 at any time for help.

“In some cases, very common ailments can also be cared for at home with over-the-counter medicines, so it’s worth making sure you’ve got basics such as painkillers and allergy medication – speak to your pharmacist for advice.”

Residents with repeat prescriptions are being encouraged to check they have sufficient medication to last the bank holiday weekend.

NHS 111 is available 24/7 by phone or online. The service can connect people with a healthcare professional or book people in to the most appropriate service, such as a local minor injury unit, emergency dentist or the out-of-hours GP.

Clevedon Minor Injury Unit (MIU), in Old Street, offers fast, walk-in treatment for injuries such as sprains, bites or burns. The MIU treats children and adults and is open during weekends and bank holidays. For details, click here.

Pharmacies can advise on self-care and help with minor holiday ailments like sunburn, hayfever and coughs or colds. To find out which emergency pharmacist is open during the bank holiday, log on to https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-pharmacy/

A&E and 999 are for genuine, life-threatening emergencies such as loss of consciousness, severe bleeding, or persistent, severe chest pain. If you are unsure whether it is an emergency, call NHS 111 – if you need an emergency ambulance it will be dispatched right away.