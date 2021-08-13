News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
New date for public consultation on Weston GP practice relocation

Henry Woodsford

Published: 2:41 PM August 13, 2021   
Plans for Weston Rugby Club

Plans for Weston Rugby Club - Credit: Studio Hive

Staff at Graham Road Surgery in Weston  have set a new date for an online public consultation meeting.

The virtual meeting for people to have their say on the relocation of the surgery to the Weston Rugby Club site in Sunnyside Road will now take place on August 25 at 6pm.

The new date comes after the meeting was unable to take place on August 9 due to technical issues.

Dr John Heather, GP and chairman of Pier Health Group Ltd, which runs Graham Road Surgery, said: “Unfortunately due to technical issues our public meeting on Monday night was unable to go ahead. We’d like to apologise to anyone who signed up for the meeting.

“We have rescheduled the event and would like to encourage people to sign up by emailing phgl.ppg@nhs.net. 

“We will also be hosting a face-to-face public meeting from 6-7.30pm on September 14 at The Winter Gardens in Weston. People can register by emailing phgl.ppg@nhs.net or by visiting our website www.grahamroadsurgery.nhs.uk.” 

The consultation meetings are being held for people and patients to have their say on the proposed relocation of the current practice to a new, purpose built healthcare centre at the rugby club site.

MORE: Around 3,000 patients leave Weston surgery after being 'fed up with problems'.

Pier Health Group launched the 12 week-consultation to gather people’s views and feedback on the relocation plans. The consultation will run until September 26.

As well as attending the public meetings, patients can also complete a survey, which is available on the practice website and at the practice reception.

The new GP practice will have more consulting rooms than it does at present and will be able to deliver more joined-up health and care services to its registered population.

The pharmacy currently located at Graham Road Surgery will also be relocated to the same site.   

Critics said decision-makers failed to understand the geography of the town or to consult with patients when naming the rugby club as its preferred site. 

The CCG considered various sites, including industrial estates, the town’s former court building and the Sovereign Centre, but all were discounted. 

