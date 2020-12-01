Health leaders urge people to keep following Covid guidelines as rates begin to drop in North Somerset

Published: 1:00 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 1:04 PM December 1, 2020

Covid cases in North Somerset have started to fall, but health leaders are urging people to keep following Government guidelines.

North Somerset will be placed in tier three - the highest alert level - when the national lockdown ends this week.

North Somerset Council's executive member for health, councillor Mike Bell, has written to the Prime Minister urging him to review the area's tier status in December 16 based on up to date information following a drop in cases.

The latest Covid-19 case rate per 100,000 of population in North Somerset is 185.1 - down from 309.7 per 100,000 during the second lockdown peak on November 13.

Health leaders say the figures show the latest lockdown has had a positive impact and they are urging people to continue following the Covid guidelines.

Cllr Bell said: “No one wants to be in the situation of having to continue tough restrictions in North Somerset.

“This lockdown has put a significant strain on many parts of our community, especially those who need to take extra care during Covid and our hospitality sector, and the decision to keep us in a high level of alert means these difficulties are not yet at an end.

“But what we are doing is working. Our case rates are coming down.

"If we keep doing what we’re doing we can move down the tiers and have more normality, as fast as possible.

"We don't want to see North Somerset stuck in tier three any longer than absolutely necessary.

"If our hard work continues to pay off and our rates continue to go down we will be asking Government for assurances of a regular review of the evidence and to insure that we are not unfairly linked to rates outside of our area."

Covid rates in North Somerset have fallen over the past week, but they are still above the national average of 167.8 and the South West rate of 103.4.

North Somerset’s director of public health, Matt Lenny, said: “I understand it is challenging to keep going but we have the power to reduce the impact of this virus if we follow the same basic advice.

"Washing our hands as much as possible, wearing a face covering if we can, and keeping at least two metres away from anyone who is not part of our household or support bubble, are still the most important things any one of us can do in the fight against the virus."