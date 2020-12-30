Rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in North Somerset

Published: 2:24 PM December 30, 2020

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus has risen by 38 per cent over the past seven days, compared to the previous week. - Credit: Archant

Seventy-four people in North Somerset tested positive for coronavirus yesterday (Tuesday).

Government figures also show four people died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19 yesterday.

Over the past seven days, 13 people have died from coronavirus, compared to seven in the previous week – amounting to a 116 per cent increase.

The number of people contracting the virus is also rising, with 546 people testing positive for Covid-19 over the past seven days, compared to 393 in the previous seven-day period – an increase of 38.9 per cent.

Five patients were admitted to University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust on December 20 – according to the most recent figures available today (Wednesday).

Seventy-five patients had been admitted to hospital with the virus in the seven days up to December 20 - an increase of one from the week before.

The seven-day case rate for North Somerset is 215 per 100,000, compared to 175 per 100,000 in the South West and 402 per 100,000 nationally.



