Rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in North Somerset
- Credit: Archant
Seventy-four people in North Somerset tested positive for coronavirus yesterday (Tuesday).
Government figures also show four people died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19 yesterday.
Over the past seven days, 13 people have died from coronavirus, compared to seven in the previous week – amounting to a 116 per cent increase.
The number of people contracting the virus is also rising, with 546 people testing positive for Covid-19 over the past seven days, compared to 393 in the previous seven-day period – an increase of 38.9 per cent.
Five patients were admitted to University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust on December 20 – according to the most recent figures available today (Wednesday).
Seventy-five patients had been admitted to hospital with the virus in the seven days up to December 20 - an increase of one from the week before.
The seven-day case rate for North Somerset is 215 per 100,000, compared to 175 per 100,000 in the South West and 402 per 100,000 nationally.
