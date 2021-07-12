News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Sharp rise in Covid cases caused by Delta variant in North Somerset

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 4:15 PM July 12, 2021   
Rise in Covid cases caused by Delta variant

Sharp rise in Covid cases caused by Delta variant. - Credit: Archant

The number of Covid-19 cases in North Somerset caused by the Delta variant have increased by 90 per cent in one week. 

In the week up to July 7, NHS figures show there were 166 cases of the Delta variant recorded in North Somerset – up by 90 per cent the previous week.  

Cases caused by the variant in Mendip were up 103 per cent during the same period, while Sedgemoor’s cases were up by 70 per cent compared to the week before. 

The Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, currently accounts for 99 per cent of cases across the UK. 

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency said: "The data continues to show that the sharp increase in cases that we are seeing is not being followed by a similar increase in hospitalisation and death.  

“This is because two doses of the available vaccines offer a high level of protection against the Delta variant. Getting both jabs is the best way to ensure you and the people you love remain safe, so we once again urge everyone to come forward as soon as they are eligible. 

"As we approach the planned end of restrictions, we must remain cautious and careful. Cases are rising across the country, and whilst the vaccines offer excellent protection, they do not offer 100 per cent protection. Be sensible, and follow ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ at all times and make sure to get tested if required." 

More: 'Restrictions may end, but Covid will not' - warn council leaders.

North Somerset Council is encouraging people to continue wearing face masks in crowded indoor spaces and on public transport when restrictions end. 

NHS figures up to July 11 show that 674 people in North Somerset tested positive for Covid-19 over the past seven days – up 28 per cent compared to the previous seven days. 

North Somerset's seven-day case rate per 100,000 people is currently 284.1, above the South West rate at 230.8.

Eight people have been admitted to University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, compared to 11 people last week. No deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test have been recorded in the district over the past seven days. 

