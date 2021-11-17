Woman arrested after man placed in critical condition

A woman has been arrested after a man was placed in critical condition at a Rydal Road address. - Credit: Archant

A woman has been arrested under suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a Weston man was taken to hospital with 'significant head injuries' yesterday (November 16).

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has confirmed to the Mercury that it was called to an address in Rydal Road at 3.20am that morning.

A police spokesperson said: "A man was found with a significant head injury and was taken to hospital by paramedics where he remains in a critical condition.

"His family have been informed.

"A woman, in her 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. She remains in police custody at this time."

People who may be able to assist in police's enquiries have been asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221269622.



