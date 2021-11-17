Weston man dies after assault

A woman has been arrested after a man was placed in critical condition at a Rydal Road address. - Credit: Archant

A police investigation is underway after a man has died after suffering 'significant head injuries' during an incident in Weston.

The man, in his 40s, was transferred to hospital from the scene yesterday (November 17) and placed in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries later that day.

The man's family are aware of the situation.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has confirmed to the Mercury that a woman, in her 30s, was arrested at the scene, an address in Rydal Road, and has since been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Doxsey said: "Our enquiries into what happened are at a very early stage.



"A post-mortem will be carried out in due course to help us understand the cause of death, but we are treating the man's death as unexplained at this time.



"Our sympathies go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. We will ensure they are supported throughout our investigation.



"We'd ask anyone who saw something unusual or suspicious on Monday evening or Tuesday morning to get in touch. It may seem trivial or insignificant to you, but it could make a big difference to our investigation."

Residents in and around Rydal Road can expect to see an increased policing presence while enquiries are carried out and to reassure the community.

Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221269622. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.