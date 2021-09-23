Entries open for Christmas Cracker race on Weston beach

Published: 2:30 PM September 23, 2021

The popular Christmas Cracker 10k race is making a welcome return to Weston beach this year.

Weston Athletic Club’s 10k race will take place at 11am on December 19, with a 2k for junior runners before the event.

Runners can now book their slots, and Weston Athletics Club will also be running its 10-week Christmas Cracker training sessions from October 4.

The 10k race will follow the usual route along the beach, seafront and through the village of Uphill, while the junior racers will take part in the 2k race on the beach, with events starting at 9.30am and 9.45am.

This year’s event will be overseen by new race director Jason Wyatt who is taking over the reins from Malcolm Gammon. Jason said: “Huge thanks to Malcolm for all his dedication and leadership over the years, always putting on a first-class event and raising huge amounts for charity. He’s going to be a very hard act to follow.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the beach this year and it will be a great way to celebrate the festive season. The Cracker is always a hugely enjoyable event for runners and for us as organisers and I’m really looking forward to race day and seeing thousands of penguins, snowmen, Santas, stars, trees and fairies hurtling down the beach.”

The club is planning to run the event as usual, but alternative measures are being considered should circumstances change before Christmas.

Jason added: “We’re committed to running the event as usual, but if we’re restricted from doing so, we’ll give all our runners the opportunity to switch to a virtual version of the event to run at a time and place they choose.

“Runners will also be able to opt to donate their entry fee to our race charity Weston Hospicecare or receive a refund if they decide not to run the virtual alternative.”

The entry fee is £12, or £10 for affiliated runners, but there will be no t-shirts or mince pies this year due to Covid. Entry to the junior race is £3 to include a medal and donation to charity.

For more information on the club's Christmas Cracker training programme, email sherylselway@btinternet.com or to sign up for the race, log on to westonac.co.uk/christmas-cracker/