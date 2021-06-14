News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Somerset has best Covid vaccine rate for both doses

Vicky Angear

Published: 12:15 PM June 14, 2021   
David Pollard receiving his second dose of the vaccination from Leslie Pollard at Riverbank Medical

Two doses of the vaccine are highly effective against the Indian variant. - Credit: Henry Woodsford

Somerset has the best vaccination rate in the country when it comes to giving out both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. 

According to the latest figures, 62.7 per cent of the adult population in Somerset has received both doses of the Covid vaccine. 

North Somerset is also performing extremely well, with 56.7 per cent of the population – 107,146 people – given both doses by June 6. 

This is greater than the English rate of 46.6 per cent, ranking North Somerset 89th out of 333 authorities. 

NHS figures also show what percentage of the population has been vaccinated in smaller geographical areas, called MSOAs, which comprise 5,000-7000 people. 

More: Matt Hancock visits Weston GP surgery.

The three areas with the highest percentage of people given two doses are Nailsea West - 64.7 per cent, Hutton, Locking and Banwell – 64.3 per cent, and Weston Milton – 63.0 per cent. 

The areas with the lowest vaccination rates in North Somerset are Weston Winterstoke – 43.3 per cent, Bournville – 45.9 per cent and Weston Town – 46.1 per cent. 

Anyone aged 25 and over can now book their vaccination online, by calling 119, or wait to be contacted by their GP. 

