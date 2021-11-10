NHS delivers more than one million booster and third vaccines across South West

Vaccines are being rolled out to children aged 12-15 from next week. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

One million people across the South West have now received their coronavirus booster vaccination or third dose as the roll out continues to protect the country against the virus.

Eligible people have come forward for vital extra protection offered by the booster since the programme launched six weeks ago.

Third doses of the Covid-19 vaccination are given to immunosuppressed individuals 12 years and over who require the additional dose to reduce the risk of them getting seriously ill.

There are more clinics delivering vaccines now than at any other point in the programme, including pharmacies and GP practices.

All eligible care homes in the region have now hosted a vaccine clinic or have it booked in for the coming weeks, allowing this priority group of people to get their top-up.

Dr Michael Marsh, medical director at NHS England and NHS Improvement South West, said: “It is wonderful to see the number of boosters and third doses increasing as we hit another big milestone.

“The booster programme is prioritising the most vulnerable this winter – and so it is vital that anyone who received their second vaccine six months ago come forward as soon as they can."

Those eligible can now book their appointment five months after their second dose. This means that people can pre-book the vaccine for the day they reach the six month milestone.

To book visit the national booking system website or call 119.