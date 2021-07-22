Staying safe while enjoying a workout at Cadbury House

Published: 10:00 AM July 22, 2021

News that rules on the further easing of lockdown restrictions from 19 July has been met with a mix of excitement and delight from those involved in the leisure sector, none more so than the team at the club and spa at Cadbury House in Congresbury.

It means those looking to enjoy a workout other than in their lounge, garage or bedroom will soon be able to visit their favourite gym where they will be able to enjoy a workout or class in the company of others!

In England, one of the main changes announced means it is no longer law for people to wear masks which for many people will be music to their ears.

However, the Prime Minister did stress that we all must still take responsibility and precautions to continually fight the effects of the pandemic.

Having opened back in April, Jason Eaton, general manager at the club and spa at Cadbury House has welcomed the latest easing of restrictions and is looking forward to welcoming back old and new members.

However, mirroring what the Prime Minister said, Jason and his team believe that keeping both staff and members safe still is the number one priority. And it's why many of the practices that have been put in place to counter the spread of the virus will remain in place, so that members and guests alike feel reassured everything has been done to safeguard their health and safety.

General manager Jason Eaton. - Credit: Cadbury House

Jason said: “It’s great news that restrictions have been eased further however it’s important that all those who visit the club respect and understand that not everyone will feel comfortable about not wearing masks and that we all use common sense with regard to using the facilities.

“Although masks do not now have to be worn into and around the club, this will be to the discretion and personal choice of individuals. We’re also keeping hand sanitiser stations throughout the building and ask that people regularly use these.

“For those wanting to enjoy a class, the good news is we’ve increased our class numbers to around 75 per cent capacity, so more people can now take part in a class should they wish, while the sauna and steam rooms will be open as normal.

“We understand that some might be a little nervous about returning to a gym environment however here at Cadbury House the club has been certified as safe to return, having been independently assessed and verified as ‘Safe to Trade’ by Shield Safety Group. Naturally, we’ll be closely monitoring and reviewing our procedures and practices to ensure everyone’s safety on a daily basis.

“We want to everyone who comes here to rest assured that we’ve gone above and beyond what is required in terms of making the club safe to visit.”