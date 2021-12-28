News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Health

'Stop smoking - and help your children not take it up,' campaign says

person

Paul Jones

Published: 9:28 AM December 28, 2021
Stoptober

There has been a large increase in the number of people smoking during the pandemic. - Credit: Pixabay

Top medical experts have warned that teens whose parents or caregivers smoked are four times as likely to have taken up smoking.

Analysis has also shown that early teens whose main caregiver smoked were more than twice as likely to have tried cigarettes (26 percent vs 11 percent ) and four times as likely to be a regular smoker (4.9% vs 1.2%).

A new government Better Health Smoke Free campaign has launched this week as leading family doctors warn of the issues facing the children of smokers – and calls on people to help prevent this by quitting in January.

In a new film released today, NHS and behavioural health experts discuss the link between adult smoking and the likelihood of children in their household becoming smokers. 

This includes family GP Dr Nighat Arif, child psychologist Dr Bettina Hohnen, and smoking cessation experts Professor Nick Hopkinson and Dr Anthony Laverty of Imperial College London, who have called on parents in particular to give up smoking in the new year in order to set a good example to their children.   

Deputy Chief Medical Officer and joint lead for the Office for Health Improvement and Disparity, Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy, said: “Smoking is terrible for your health but it also has a negative impact on people around you.

“Most people know the dangers of second smoke but we should not overlook the impact that parents have as role models. Every parent wants what is best for their child and will not want them to become smokers. By stopping smoking now, parents can help break the pattern of smoking in their family across the generations, protect their children and improve their own health.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston woman lost FIVE STONE - and is now premier league netball player!
  2. 2 Woodspring Priory: The trials and tribulations
  3. 3 Woman dies after being struck by ad board on Weston Grand Pier
  1. 4 Winners of Burnham & Highbridge Christmas lights competition revealed
  2. 5 Weston man lands Doctor Who role after answering Facebook ad
  3. 6 Ex-convict temporary housing
  4. 7 Best walking spots in Somerset, as told by a 1927 guide book
  5. 8 REVEALED: How a secret military base lost explosives near Weston in 2002
  6. 9 Investigation underway as multiple women report man following them
  7. 10 Hayvood Village go into new year as only side unbeaten in Weston & District League

The campaign comes as the most recent data from the Office for National Statistics shows that one in eight adults in England still smokes. There has been a complex picture of smoking patterns since the pandemic, with high rates of quitting but also high levels of relapse and signs of a rise in smoking rates among younger adults. 

The Better Health campaign gives access to a range of free quitting support and tools including free expert help from local Stop Smoking Services, the NHS Quit Smoking app, Facebook messenger bot, Stoptober Facebook online communities, daily emails and SMS, and an online Personal Quit Plan. 

Search “Smoke Free” for free and proven quit smoking tools and advice on different types of support,  nicotine replacement therapies (NRT) and e-cigarettes, to help you quit smoking. 

Weston-super-Mare News
Clevedon News
Portishead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

HGV lorries from development cause problems for road users

Weston College

Weston College to help train 5,000 HGV drivers for FREE

Carrington Walker

person
Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters called to Worle train incident

Carrington Walker

person
Haven Holiday Village Burnham GSV

Holiday park submits 'modernisation' plans

Paul Jones

person
Backwell urges North Somerset to adopt civil parking enforcement.

North Somerset Council

Double yellow lines to be removed in areas of Weston

Carrington Walker

person