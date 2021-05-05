Urgent need for volunteers to help with vaccinations

Published: 8:07 AM May 5, 2021 Updated: 8:53 AM May 5, 2021

More volunteers are needed to help at Ashton Gate vaccination centre. - Credit: North Bristol NHS Trust

More volunteers from North Somerset are desperately needed to help with the vaccination rollout.

Volunteers in non-clinical and stewarding roles are urgently needed to help at the vaccination centre in Ashton Gate and at GP surgeries and pharmacies across Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG CCG).

Voluntary Action North Somerset (VANS) and the West of England Civil Society Partnership (WoECSP) are co-ordinating a Covid-19 vaccination volunteers programme for North Bristol NHS Trust.

Paul Lucock, VANS chief executive, said: “Rolling out this vaccination programme across the BNNSG area as quickly as possible is a priority and using volunteers in non-clinical roles support the NHS teams across vaccination sites who are delivering the programme.

“Volunteers have really stepped up during the pandemic, supporting people within their communities and we acknowledge the value that they bring to society more so than ever before.

“To be able to support the medical teams, we are always keen to receive volunteer support and would encourage people who have some spare time and who would like to help, to register with us.”

Volunteers are asked to commit to a four-and-a-half hour session to cover the 12-hour daily vaccination programme at Ashton Gate. There are also a number of other sessions at GP surgeries and community pharmacy sites across the area.

To register to volunteer and support the NHS medical teams, log on to https://bit.ly/3seJv4r



