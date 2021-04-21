Health and care exhibition to be held online

Published: 11:00 AM April 21, 2021

People at the information day in 2019. - Credit: Home Instead

A home care provider is running a virtual event to enable people to find out more about health and social care.

Home Instead, based in Worle High Street, had to cancel its annual health and social care information day last year due to the pandemic.

The event enables older people to find out more about services in the area, aids and adaptations which can help them to live independently in their own homes for longer.

Event organiser, Nikki Gower, said: “The information day event is always a big hit with the community, and we see so many people discovering something that can really help them and improve their quality of life, whether it be a new walking aid, a meal delivery service or a social group they can join.

“With more people getting online than ever before, we wanted to provide people in our community with the same information they could get at our event, but virtually instead.”

Home Instead teamed up with different companies in North Somerset, who provided short videos to explain more about their services.

To view the exhibition, log on to www.bit.ly/health-social-exhibition