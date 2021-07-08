Covid vaccines available at walk-in clinics

Published: 8:01 AM July 8, 2021

People in North Somerset are being encouraged to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible.

Walk-in clinics have been set up across Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG) to enable people to get vaccinated without booking an appointment.

The next walk-in clinic is being held today (July 8) at Ashton Gate Stadium, in Bristol, from 3-7pm. The AstraZeneca vaccine will be available for people over 40 to get their first doses. Anyone who had their first dose more than eight weeks ago can also receive their second.

On Friday (July 9), the vaccination centre @UWE, in Coldharbour Lane, Stoke Gifford, will be running a walk-in clinic from 8.30am-6pm to enable people over 18 to get their first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

A walk-in clinic will also be held at Ashton Gate Stadium, in Bristol, on Friday from 3-7pm for those aged 40 and over to get first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

For details of walk-in clinics near you, click here. People can also book their vaccines through the national booking system here.



