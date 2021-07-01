Covid vaccines available from walk-in clinics

Published: 7:22 AM July 1, 2021

People in North Somerset can now get their Covid vaccines from walk-in clinics in the area.

Walk-in clinics opened last week to enable people to get a Covid-19 vaccination at convenient sites without booking in advance.

Health bosses in the region are urging people to protect themselves and their loved ones by booking up for a vaccine as soon as possible.

People can either book an appointment using the online booking system, by calling NHS 119 or attending a walk-in clinic in their area.

Dr Michael Marsh, NHS England and NHS Improvement South West medical director, said: “The biggest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS is now on the home straight but there is still work to do.

“We have made fantastic progress but the call to come forward remains as important as it did in the early weeks of the vaccination programme.

“We need people to book their first appointment and subsequently ensure they receive both doses of the vaccine in order for them to gain the maximum protection and allow us to return to normal life as quickly as possible.”

People who attend a walk-in clinic for their first dose will have their vaccination record updated online and will then be able to book in their second dose appointment using the national booking system.

Second jabs are also available at the walk-ins, if it has been at least eight weeks since the first dose for people aged over 40, and 12 weeks for people aged under 40.

People aged 39 and under and all pregnant women will be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Walk-in clinics across North Somerset and Somerset:

Weston

On July 1, Boots in Weston High Street, is holding a walk-in clinic from 10am to 1.30pm for people aged 18 and over to receive their first jab.

On July 2 and 3, people aged 18 and over can get the first dose of the vaccine from the vaccination centre at the Sea Cadets headquarters in Sunnyside Road North. The walk-in clinic will be open from 10am-4.30pm on July 2 and 1-4pm on July 3.

Burnham

On Friday July 2, Day Lewis Pharmacy will be running a walk-in clinic at Burnham Rugby Football Club, in Stoddens Road, from 8am-8pm for people over 40 to get their first and second jabs.

Ashton Gate

Ashton Gate Vaccination Centre, in Ashton Road, Bristol, is running a walk-in clinic from 5-7pm on July 1-2 to enable people over 40 to get their first and second jabs.











