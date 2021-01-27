News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Cash boost for therapeutic colouring club

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 2:00 PM January 27, 2021   
Colouring packs

The colouring packs have been sent out to help families in lockdown. - Credit: ROC WSM

Colouring sessions to help to support those going through difficult times has been given extra funding.

ROC WSM is aiming to building a safer and kinder Weston and has given £165 to help the Big Worle Colouring Club - boosting the mental wellbeing of people who receive the packs.

The scheme has a great success in the Bournville area, with dozens of colouring packs being given out during the past few weeks of lockdown.

Emma is also looking to do face to face sessions once the pandemic restrictions allow and is currently raising funds for this aspect of her project.

Emma with colouring packs

Dozens of colouring packs have been sent out to families in Weston. - Credit: ROC WSM

She said: “This is brilliant news - this scheme is proving very valuable to many people.

"Colouring is very therapeutic and relaxes the mind. When people colour in they just focus on the colouring and forget all their worries." 

ROC WSM has previously given £1,100 to help three children at risk of exclusion to receive 12 sessions of play therapy.

Dave and Penny Hynds of ROC WSM said: “We are thrilled to support this project which is helping people with their mental wellbeing during very challenging times.”

Weston-super-Mare News

