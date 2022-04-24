Wellbeing space to open in Worle next week

The wellbeing space will open in High Street, Worle, on Thursday - Credit: Google

A church-run wellbeing space will open in Worle next week.

Renew 193 - Wellbeing Space will open at 193 High Street, Worle, on Thursday (April 28).

It will be formally opened at 1pm at an event welcoming the founder of Renew Wellbeing, Rev Ruth Rice.

Baptist Churches across Weston have come together to provide the space for people who are struggling with their mental wellbeing.

Renew 193 is part of a growing chain of wellbeing centres being set up across the United Kingdom by Renew Wellbeing.

"We will be open Mondays to Thursdays and would welcome anyone, particularly those feeling low, anxious, lonely or isolated, to benefit from this quiet shared space where it’s okay not to be okay," said Revd Steve Christian, one of the projects joint founders.

Renew Wellbeing helps churches open spaces of welcome and inclusion in partnership with mental health teams to improve mental and emotional wellbeing.

The spaces are simple cafe-style spaces designed for adults run by local churches where hobbies and activities are shared or co-produced.

Each cafe space is attached to a quiet room or prayer space where inner habits of wellbeing are shared.

Each centre seeks to partners with a mental health professional from the local council or other suitable organisation to ensure good inclusive practices for safe spaces can be sustained.

Renew 193 is hosted by Clarence Park Baptist Church, Milton Baptist Church and Worle Baptist Church and is open at the following times:

Monday: 10am–noon

Tuesday: 10am–noon & 2pm–4pm

Wednesday: 10am–noon & 2pm–4pm

Thursday: 2pm–4pm

(Closed on Bank Holidays)

"All are welcome to relax and enjoy peace in our quiet/prayer space," said another of the co-founders, Becky Allison.

"People can pop in for a short while or stay for the full two hours, whatever suits them.

"Above all, we assure everyone of a kind welcome, a good cuppa and someone to listen to them if that’s what they want."