New coronavirus vaccination site for Weston High Street

Published: 3:43 PM June 2, 2021

A coronavirus vaccination centre will be set up in Boots. - Credit: CCG

A new community pharmacy vaccination site in Weston High Street will begin providing coronavirus vaccinations to people from this Friday.

The addition of this new vaccination site at Boots will see the Covid-19 vaccine offered in a convenient location, increasing options for people in central Weston.

Available appointments will appear on the National Booking System or can be booked by calling 119 for people when they are eligible.

Nick Sunderland, programme director for vaccines at Boots, said: “Our pharmacy teams are hugely excited by the opportunity to help their local community by offering the coronavirus vaccine in-store.

“We are incredibly proud to be supporting the NHS to deliver coronavirus vaccinations – our stores are conveniently located and accessible. We look forward to welcoming patients over the coming days and weeks.”

Tim Whittlestone, Clinical Lead for the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSG) Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Programme, said: “We welcome the Boots community pharmacy in Weston to our vaccination programme.

"The addition of this new site will help make the uptake of this life-saving vaccine as easy as possible for local residents.

"This new pharmacy site sits alongside nine other community pharmacy sites, 19 GP-led clinics and the Ashton Gate Vaccination Centre.

“Pharmacy teams are experienced in supporting national vaccination programmes and will provide a safe and efficient service.

"Pharmacies are also a familiar sight on high streets and a place where people feel more at ease. We hope their inclusion will help more people feel confident to come forward and book their vaccinations.”

The new pharmacy site brings the total number of community pharmacy teams providing the coronavirus vaccination in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire to 10.

Other community pharmacy vaccination sites are:

- Locking Pharmacy, Locking (Delivering vaccinations at Sea Cadets).

- Bedminster Pharmacy, Bristol (delivering vaccinations at Bedminster Methodist Church).

- Superdrug in Broadmead, Bristol.

- Kellaway Pharmacy, Bristol.

- Boots Hartcliffe, Bristol.

- Billings Pharmacy, Kingswood.

- Ellacombe Pharmacy, Longwell Green (delivering vaccinations at Longwell Green Community Centre).

- Boots Pharmacy, The Mall at Cribbs Causeway.



People eligible for the coronavirus vaccine will be able to select a local pharmacy site through the national booking centre when vaccine supply is available.

It is not possible to get a vaccine at a community pharmacy or any other vaccination site without an appointment.

For more information about the local vaccination programme, visit the Healthier Together website.