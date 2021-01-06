Weston hospital under 'significant' pressure due coronavirus cases

Published: 10:19 AM January 6, 2021

Weston Hospital closed to new patients after a surge in coronavirus infections. - Credit: Archant

Weston General Hospital is under ‘significant pressure’ due to a rising number of coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

The influx in cases has meant patients without Covid-19 are being transferred to other hospitals to ease pressure on the hospital and protect staff and patients.

But the health trust, which runs Weston General Hospital, has stressed it is not a ‘Covid-only’ hospital and is open as normal.

Dr William Oldfield, medical director at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust said: “Weston General Hospital continues to be under significant pressure, but we have taken appropriate action to maintain the safety of our patients and staff, and are working with our partners across health and social care to help to ease the pressure on the hospital.

“We would like to repeat that Weston General Hospital is open as normal and is not a Covid-only hospital.

“We assess and treat all patients on the grounds of clinical need and patient safety, and over the past few days we have admitted Covid-positive patients to Weston and admitted Covid-negative patients elsewhere to help ease pressures on Weston General Hospital.

“This is a temporary measure which is under regular review.”

Coronavirus rates in North Somerset are at their highest since the start of the pandemic.

According to the latest Government figures, 734 people tested positive for coronavirus in North Somerset over the past seven days.

The seven-day rate per 100,000 of the population in the area is 341.3.

There are currently 1,414 patients in hospital with Covid-19 in the South West – with 190 people on ventilators.

Dr Oldfield added: “The safety of our patients and staff continues to be our main priority and I’d like to reassure patients and families that the trust has followed and continues to follow appropriate national guidance including that for Covid-19 testing, zoning patients and the correct use of Personal Protective Equipment.

“Across the trust we test every patient on admission and we are also routinely testing and swabbing every inpatient frequently so we are monitoring their status and can take action if required.

“We would like to provide assurance that the measures we have taken enable Weston General Hospital to continue to operate safely.

“We would encourage anyone who has an appointment to please attend as planned, and remind the wider public of the crucial importance of following the latest Government restrictions.”