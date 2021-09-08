News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Health

Public consultation on plans to build GP surgery at rugby club

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:32 AM September 8, 2021   
Plans for Weston Rugby Club

Plans for Weston Rugby Club - Credit: Studio Hive

People are being encouraged to have their say on plans to build a GP surgery at the Weston Rugby Club site.

The Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) will be hosting a face-to-face public meeting from 6–7.30pm on Tuesday at The Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade.

The consultation meeting is being held for people and patients to have their say on the proposed relocation of the current Graham Road practice to a new, purpose-built healthcare centre at the Weston Rugby Club site, in Sunnyside Road.

The £3.2million hub will serve 15,000 patients as part of the redevelopment of the rugby club.   

A CCG spokesman described the site as 'the ideal location' for a state-of-the-art new GP surgery – beating other sites including the town’s former court and the roof of the Sovereign Shopping Centre.     

But councillors have raised concerns about the lack of public transport links, claiming the health centre will be ‘marooned’ on the outskirts of Weston. 

People can register by emailing phgl.ppg@nhs.net or by visiting the CCG's website www.grahamroadsurgery.nhs.uk.

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Beechcroft Land plans for Churchill.

Opponents of housing plans say village is not a Bristol suburb

Stephen Sumner

person
The Black Cat micro pub holding a post lockdown soft re-opening, co-directors Nick Smith and Claire

A micropub in Weston has reopened with new beers, gins and craft ales on...

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Fowell, organiser of the Party in my Field festival

Family-friendly Somerset festival cancelled after licence revoked

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
n image of Studio Hive's plans for the new health centre at Weston Rugby Club shared at the consultation event. Studio Hive.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCG

Plans for new £3.2million health centre for Weston being finalised

Stephen Sumner

person