Public consultation on plans to build GP surgery at rugby club

Published: 9:32 AM September 8, 2021

People are being encouraged to have their say on plans to build a GP surgery at the Weston Rugby Club site.

The Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) will be hosting a face-to-face public meeting from 6–7.30pm on Tuesday at The Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade.

The consultation meeting is being held for people and patients to have their say on the proposed relocation of the current Graham Road practice to a new, purpose-built healthcare centre at the Weston Rugby Club site, in Sunnyside Road.

The £3.2million hub will serve 15,000 patients as part of the redevelopment of the rugby club.

A CCG spokesman described the site as 'the ideal location' for a state-of-the-art new GP surgery – beating other sites including the town’s former court and the roof of the Sovereign Shopping Centre.

But councillors have raised concerns about the lack of public transport links, claiming the health centre will be ‘marooned’ on the outskirts of Weston.

People can register by emailing phgl.ppg@nhs.net or by visiting the CCG's website www.grahamroadsurgery.nhs.uk.