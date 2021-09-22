Last chance to share your views on proposed relocation of Weston GP practice

Published: 4:30 PM September 22, 2021

n image of Studio Hive's plans for the new health centre at Weston Rugby Club shared at the consultation event. - Credit: Studio Hive

Staff at Graham Road Surgery are calling for people and patients to have their say on the proposed relocation of the current practice to a new healthcare centre the Weston Rugby Club site.

Pier Health Group Ltd, which runs Graham Road Surgery, launched a 12-week public consultation, which closes on Sunday, to gather people’s views and feedback on the relocation plans.

Kelly Smith, practice mat Graham Road Surgery, said: “We’ve had a fantastic amount of feedback from our patients so far and would like to encourage anyone who hasn’t already shared their views to do so before the consultation closes on Sunday.

“The proposed relocation to a brand new state of the art health centre offers a great opportunity for us to improve health and care for all of our patients.

“People can complete the survey online or pick up a copy at the surgery’s reception. We want as many people as possible to take part in the consultation so they can tell us what they think about the proposed relocation plans.”

The proposed GP practice will have more consulting rooms than at the present Graham Road site and will be able to deliver more joined up health and care services to meet the needs of the local population.

The pharmacy currently located at Graham Road Surgery would also be relocated to the same site.

During the consultation period, the practice has hosted a series of virtual and face-to-face public meetings, and has met with community groups and health care provider colleagues to gather people’s views.

Jason Simms, patient participation group (PPG) lead for the surgery, said: “We’ve heard lots of feedback during the consultation and we really value everyone’s comments. If you’d like to request a presentation on the relocation plans for your local community group you can email me via phgl.ppg@nhs.net.

“All the feedback will be considered as part of the planning application for the site and the full business case, which is due to be completed in autumn 2021.

“We’d like also to remind patients that they can be part of our PPG.

"It’s a great opportunity for people to be involved in the practice. If you’d like to sign up please drop me an email.”

To find out more about the relocation proposals, log on to www.grahamroadsurgery.nhs.uk