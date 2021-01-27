Weston site to offer more coronavirus tests for people with symptoms

Published: 11:42 AM January 27, 2021

More coronavirus tests for people with symptoms will be available at Locking Road car park in Weston. - Credit: Pixabay

More testing slots for people with coronavirus symptoms will be available in Weston later this week.

The mobile testing site at Locking Road car park is being converted into a different type of centre to allow walk-in appointments. It will also be open longer - running seven days a week from 8am-8pm.

Work to install new temporary structures for the centre will begin today (Wednesday), weather allowing, with testing expected to begin on Saturday.

The current mobile testing unit at the car park will continue to offer tests until the new centre is open.

The new Locking Road site will be operated by contractors working on behalf of the government’s Department for Health and Social Care.

It will run alongside the mobile site at Castlewood in Clevedon and the centre at Bristol Airport.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for health, councillor Mike Bell, said: "This new site set-up will allow Covid-19 testing for people who do not own a car, which is particularly important for those living in the town centre, who are less likely to have access to a vehicle.

“For those who do still need to drive to the site, we are offering free parking for anyone getting tested.

"The extended opening hours will allow greater access to the tests, help people with symptoms take the appropriate action to self-isolate and assist NHS contact tracing."

The testing centre will be at the back of the car park, with the rest of the spaces open as normal for pay and display public parking. The site and where people should park will be well signposted.

Director of public health at the council, Matt Lenny, said: "Testing continues to be an important element in our fight against coronavirus, so having more slots available in our area is good news.

"As well as this testing, which is known as PCR, for people who have symptoms of coronavirus, we also now have rapid testing available for people without symptoms to help find those who may be unknowingly spreading the virus."

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate and book a test at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119

Anyone aged 16 and over, without symptoms of Covid-19, can find out more about rapid testing and book at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/rapidtesting