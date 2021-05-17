What can I do when Covid lockdown eases on May 17?

Published: 7:18 AM May 17, 2021

People across North Somerset can now socialise indoors, hug loved ones and travel to green list countries as restrictions ease today (Monday).

Step three of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown begins today, when pubs, bars, cafés and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers indoors.

Indoor entertainment venues such as museums, theatres, cinemas and children’s play areas can open, along with hotels, hostels and B&Bs.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the India variant means it could be ‘more difficult’ to lift England's remaining restrictions in June.

What you can do from May 17

People can meet outdoors in groups of up to 30

Six people, or two households, can meet indoors

Indoor hospitality venues such as restaurants, pubs, bars and cafés can reopen

Indoor entertainment venues, such as cinemas, theatres, concert halls, bowling alleys, casinos, amusement arcades, museums and children’s indoor play areas can open

Indoor and outdoor events, including live performances, sporting events and business events can begin again. Attendance will be capped according to venue type

Indoor group sports and exercise classes can start

Up to 30 are allowed to attend a support group or parent-and-child group (not counting under fives)

Weddings and christenings can take place with up to 30 people

International travel can restart to green list countries

All holiday accommodation will be able to open, including hotels and B&Bs, and can be used by groups of up to six or two households.

Legal limits on the number of people who can attend funerals will also be removed and maximum numbers of mourners will be set by the number of people who can safely socially distance in the venue

Care home residents will be able to have up to five named visitors, with a maximum of two at any one time, provided they test negative for Covid-19

Social distancing guidance is also changing. Contact with close family and friends is described as a matter of personal judgement, but people are asked to remain cautious around close contact, like hugging.

Venues and event organisers will continue to have measures in place to allow for social distancing.

People are also being urged to continue washing their hands, covering their faces and following social distancing rules.