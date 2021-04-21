WSM 150 surgery workshops

Published: 8:52 AM April 21, 2021

A series of workshops are being held to discuss the proposed relocation of Graham Road Surgery to a new medical centre on the Weston Rugby Club site.

The workshops have been organised by Healthwatch North Somerset, Pier Health Group and Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group to enable people to voice their views.

The first session, on April 22, will look at transport and accessibility. On April 30, the workshop will consider the use of sporting facilities and recreational space at the site to enhance health and wellbeing opportunities.

On May 7, the session will focus on how primary care services will operate, and how health and social care services can ‘join up’. On May 12, a final session will be held to summarise previous workshops.

All workshops will take place from 5.30-7.30pm via Zoom. To sign up, email phgl.ppg@nhs.net or call 01934 628111.

Feedback from the workshops will be used to inform the public consultation, which starts this summer.

To find out more about the proposals, log on to https://www.grahamroadsurgery.nhs.uk/