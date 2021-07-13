Various year groups isolating following rising Covid cases at school

Published: 12:53 PM July 13, 2021

Pupils have been sent home from a school due to the number of coronavirus cases.

All pupils in years eight, nine and 10 at Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) have been told to self isolate, leaving only year seven students on the site.

Year 11 pupils have already finished school for the academic year.

A school spokesman told the Mercury: “We have had Covid cases in year eight, nine and 10 at WCSA.

“The school is following all the Public Health England guidance as it has done throughout the pandemic.

“Year eight are also out at our sister school, Priory Community School Academy.”

In his media briefing yesterday (Monday) Prime Minister Boris Johnson explained that in his view, July 19 is the right time to ease coronavirus restrictions because of the 'natural firebreak' of the school holidays.

For school children, Covid bubbles will cease to exist from July 19 onwards.

