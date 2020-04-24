Advanced search

Healthwatch wants people to praise health workers looking after them during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 April 2020

A health group is campaigning to find the hidden care heroes who are helping people stay safe and smiling during the coronavirus pandemic.

People can nominate their carer or provider who has become more of a lifeline than ever during the pandemic.

Area manager Vicky Marriott said: “We want people working in care homes, those working in people’s homes and those working in the community to be recognised.

“We welcome a shift of focus at a national level on the real needs of our professionals and unpaid carers and we want to play our part to amplify their voices, helping them to carry on doing their vital work.”

On Friday, Healthwatch agreed with the NHS it will take calls to put people in touch with the new volunteer army of NHS responders in North Somerset.

It is one of the only organisations other than doctors and healthcare professionals which is referring the public.

North Somerset area lead, Cirlei Ioris, will take calls from the public to help with shopping, medicine delivery, transport to appointments and a check in and chat for those especially vulnerable who might be living alone.

The numbers to call are 07857 036292 or 01275 851400.

A Healthwatch North Somerset spokesman added: “We also want to know if you are having any problems to ensure the most vulnerable people stay safe and their voices are heard.

“Now more than ever during this pandemic we will listen to your experiences of care and pass these on to providers.

“During this difficult time our social care workers are working round the clock, in a whole range of different settings, in people’s homes, care homes and more.

“We care about, the often unseen, work carers and support workers do, paid and unpaid. Your uplifting stories will help us all appreciate their value even more.

“It is vital to help vulnerable people in our region who might have disabilities or learning difficulties or mental health conditions and need extra care to cope.”

To nominate a carer or share your story of care, call the numbers above or email contact@healthwatchnorthsomerset.co.uk

