New Active October campaign encourages people to keep fit

North Somerset council has launch their Active October campaign, encouraging people to walk and cycle more. Archant

People in North Somerset are being encouraged to stay fit and healthy by taking part in an Active October campaign.

North Somerset Council has teamed up with Sustrans – a national walking and cycling charity – to encourage people to keep active, and switch to more sustainable ways of travelling.

During October, those participating will be able to log all their activities at an online portal; where they can join friends, family members and colleagues to see how they are getting on. Individual and team efforts are displayed on the leader board, with lots of prizes to be claimed.

The authority’s executive member for transport, Cllr James Tonkin, said: “With many people no longer travelling to the office, the challenge is a great motivator to stay active.

“It also helps friends, family and colleagues stay in touch as the summer comes to an end – which is doubly important for everyone’s wellbeing during Covid restrictions.”

The health and wellbeing benefits associated with keeping active during the day are well documented – going for a lunchtime walk, or cycling to work stimulates endorphins, which help boost mood and improves focus.

Cllr Tonkin added: “We’ve set up a North Somerset Council team and staff are encouraged to sign up – other businesses are invited to join in and see how they fare against us.”

The campaign also supports North Somerset Council’s drive to encourage people living in the region to walk and cycle.

The authority’s aim is for more people to leave their cars at home and choose more sustainable forms of travel, to help improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions.

You can log any journey such as your usual commute, a trip to the shops, or the school run.

With many more people working from home due to Covid restrictions, the challenge encourages people to have a break and walk, run or cycle during the day, and these activities can be logged as well.

Anyone living or working in North Somerset can join Active October by registering at travelwest.getmeactive.org.uk/

Prizes are available, with rewards for referring a friend or colleague.