LAST CHANGE: Final days to comment on plans to change health system in Weston

Final days to comment on plans to change health system in Weston

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department. Archant

More than 1,300 responses to plans to change Weston's health system have bee received and people are still being urged to have their say.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)'s Healthy Weston plan looks to alter GP care and hospital services to secure their longevity.

Public meetings have been attended by more than 2,500 across North Somerset, since the consultation began in March.

The final one will be held on Thursday, starting at 6.30pm at Weston Football Club, with consultation responses being accepted until Friday.

Dr Martin Jones. Picture: CCG Dr Martin Jones. Picture: CCG

Dr Martin Jones, the CCG's medical director, said: "It's great so many residents have had their say already, but it's really important that as many people as possible take part and share their views on these important proposals.

"As well as direct responses to the consultation, we have also met over 2,500 people at various Healthy Weston events including the larger public events and community outreach meetings."

"Several key issues have been raised consistently since the consultation began. These include travel to neighbouring hospitals, the status of proposals coming forward from some consultants at the hospital, and concern over the availability of 24/7 urgent and emergency care at the hospital.

"We have set up a travel working group to respond to concerns and emphasised that 24/7 urgent and emergency care will still be provided at the hospital but in a different way.

"We have been meeting with the consultants on a regular basis and their proposals have been evaluated by an independent group of senior clinicians.

"While they did not score as highly against the same criteria as the proposals already developed, they contained some really good ideas which we are hoping to take forward together.

"Once the consultation closes this Friday, every single response will be considered and independently evaluated before any final decision is taken."

Eighteen meetings have been held in North Somerset and Sedgemoor, although a break had to be taken to meet electoral regulations ahead of council and EU votes.

* To take part in the Healthy Weston questionnaire, visit www.bnssghealthiertogether.org.uk/healthyweston, send your views by post to Freepost HEALTHY WESTON or email bnssg.healthyweston.enquiries@nhs.net