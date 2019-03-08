Video

'No referendum on A&E at night' - Weston doctor answers YOUR questions

Chair of the provider locality, Dr John Heather. Picture: Eleanor Young Eleanor Young

With the deadline to comment on plans to change Weston's health system fast approaching, one town doctor has been answering questions put forward by Mercury readers.

Dr John Heather works at New Court Surgery, off Weston's Locking Road, and tackled key topics and concerns people have about the Healthy Weston initiative.

With pressure growing on the health service, with an increasingly elderly population and more people moving to the area as houses spring up, Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says changes are needed in the long-term.

These changes include trying to strengthen GP provision, but also will see Weston General Hospital's A&E department shut permanently at night, if pursued.

More than 1,000 responses to the consultation have been received thus far, ahead of Friday's cut-off deadline.

A final chance to have your say at a public event will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at Weston Football Club. The meeting will begin at 6.30pm.

But people can also to take part in the Healthy Weston questionnaire, by visiting www.bnssghealthiertogether.org.uk/healthyweston, send your views by post to Freepost HEALTHY WESTON or email bnssg.healthyweston.enquiries@nhs.net