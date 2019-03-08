Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

'No referendum on A&E at night' - Weston doctor answers YOUR questions

PUBLISHED: 18:03 12 June 2019

Chair of the provider locality, Dr John Heather. Picture: Eleanor Young

Chair of the provider locality, Dr John Heather. Picture: Eleanor Young

Eleanor Young

With the deadline to comment on plans to change Weston's health system fast approaching, one town doctor has been answering questions put forward by Mercury readers.

Dr John Heather works at New Court Surgery, off Weston's Locking Road, and tackled key topics and concerns people have about the Healthy Weston initiative.

With pressure growing on the health service, with an increasingly elderly population and more people moving to the area as houses spring up, Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says changes are needed in the long-term.

These changes include trying to strengthen GP provision, but also will see Weston General Hospital's A&E department shut permanently at night, if pursued.

More than 1,000 responses to the consultation have been received thus far, ahead of Friday's cut-off deadline.

A final chance to have your say at a public event will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at Weston Football Club. The meeting will begin at 6.30pm.

But people can also to take part in the Healthy Weston questionnaire, by visiting www.bnssghealthiertogether.org.uk/healthyweston, send your views by post to Freepost HEALTHY WESTON or email bnssg.healthyweston.enquiries@nhs.net

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Wedmore’s Cullen cannot wait for biggest race of career at Le Mans

Wedmore's Ryan Cullen is competing in the Le Mans 24 Hour event (pic United Autosports)

‘No referendum on A&E at night’ – Weston doctor answers YOUR questions

Chair of the provider locality, Dr John Heather. Picture: Eleanor Young

Swindon Dolphins claim a close hard-fought victory over Weston in nervy finish

Kyle Maloney in action for Weston Water Polo during thier game with Swindon Dolphins

Weston family reunited with missing cat after almost seven years

Bugsy the cat has been reunited with his family. Picture: RSPCA

Shop Local campaign launched

Richard Van De Velde from Hunters Estate Agents has launched a Shop Local campaign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists