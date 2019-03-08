Weather warning for heavy rain in Weston

Heavy rain is predicted from midnight until 3pm. Archant

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Weston-super-Mare tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain from midnight until 3pm.

Rain is likely to cause disruption to travel, particularly during Tuesday morning, with bus and train journeys expected to take longer.

Drivers are warned to take care of spray and flooding on roads and a few homes and businesses could be flooded.