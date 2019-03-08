Heavy rain forecast across North Somerset and Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. (c) copyright newzulu.com

Heavy rain and possible flooding has been forecast to hit North Somerset and Weston-super-Mare tomorrow (Saturday).

The Met Office has also reported strong winds and rain could lead to some flooding and travel disruption from 4am-10pm.

Torrential downpours could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

A Met Office spokesman: "There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and a small chance fast flowing or deep floodwater could cause a danger to life.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Some communities could become cut off by flooded roads and there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses."

Highways England is working closely with the Met Office in monitoring the weather conditions.

Road users are advised to check road conditions before they travel, to take extra care when travelling and allow plenty of extra time to complete their journey.