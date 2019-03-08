Advanced search

Helicopter museum to host Halloween event

PUBLISHED: 13:50 20 October 2019

Halloween at the Helicopter Museum

Archant

A Halloween family fun day with an on-site haunted graveyard will be taking place this weekend.

The helicopter museum, in Locking Moor Road, will be hosting the event on Sunday from 10am-4pm.

Volunteers at the museum have also created a walk through Egyptian display as well as the graveyard.

On the day, there will be various activities such as a fancy dress competitions, live magic shows, open cockpits, a chance to hold an owl and even a guided paranormal ghost tour of the site.

Visitor services manager Tom Umpleby said the attraction has lots of things planned for the whole family to get involved in.

Black Widow coutery of Vanquish Time cosplayBlack Widow coutery of Vanquish Time cosplay

He said: "There will be live magic shows, owls to hold, a giant life-size marshmallow man, Ghostbusters and a chance to meet Black Widow and her Avenger friends inside a very special helicopter."

Entry will be free for all children in Halloween fancy dress.

