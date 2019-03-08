Helicopter museum to host Halloween event
PUBLISHED: 13:50 20 October 2019
Archant
A Halloween family fun day with an on-site haunted graveyard will be taking place this weekend.
The helicopter museum, in Locking Moor Road, will be hosting the event on Sunday from 10am-4pm.
Volunteers at the museum have also created a walk through Egyptian display as well as the graveyard.
On the day, there will be various activities such as a fancy dress competitions, live magic shows, open cockpits, a chance to hold an owl and even a guided paranormal ghost tour of the site.
Visitor services manager Tom Umpleby said the attraction has lots of things planned for the whole family to get involved in.
He said: "There will be live magic shows, owls to hold, a giant life-size marshmallow man, Ghostbusters and a chance to meet Black Widow and her Avenger friends inside a very special helicopter."
Entry will be free for all children in Halloween fancy dress.