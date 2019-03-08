Gallery

Ghost tours, magic and zombies at museum's fun day for Halloween

Halloween day at Weston Helicopter Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

People got into the Halloween spirit with a spooky event at the Helicopter Museum.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Halloween day at Weston Helicopter Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Halloween day at Weston Helicopter Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The museum, in Locking Road, held a Halloween family fun day on Sunday and invited visitors to dress up in their most frightening attire.

Volunteers at the museum created a walk-through Egyptian display and an on-site graveyard with prowling zombies to increase the scare-factor.

People dressed up in a variety of costumes from the murderous doll Chucky to Harry Potter and the Ghostbusters.

Visitors tested their nerves with the corridor of monsters and a guided paranormal ghost tour of the site.

Halloween day at Weston Helicopter Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Halloween day at Weston Helicopter Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

There was also a full-sized marshmallow man and Ghostbusters display.

Activities included fancy dress competitions, live magic shows, open cockpits and a chance to hold an owl.

Fans met Black Widow and her Avenger friends and were able to climb aboard the helicopter from the new Black Widow movie.