Ghost tours, magic and zombies at museum's fun day for Halloween
PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 October 2019
Archant
People got into the Halloween spirit with a spooky event at the Helicopter Museum.
The museum, in Locking Road, held a Halloween family fun day on Sunday and invited visitors to dress up in their most frightening attire.
Volunteers at the museum created a walk-through Egyptian display and an on-site graveyard with prowling zombies to increase the scare-factor.
People dressed up in a variety of costumes from the murderous doll Chucky to Harry Potter and the Ghostbusters.
Visitors tested their nerves with the corridor of monsters and a guided paranormal ghost tour of the site.
There was also a full-sized marshmallow man and Ghostbusters display.
Activities included fancy dress competitions, live magic shows, open cockpits and a chance to hold an owl.
Fans met Black Widow and her Avenger friends and were able to climb aboard the helicopter from the new Black Widow movie.