Largest helicopter museum in the world celebrates 30th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 21:00 14 November 2019

Former RAF Sgt. Paul Smooker showing visitors around at Weston Helicopter museum open cockpit day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former RAF Sgt. Paul Smooker showing visitors around at Weston Helicopter museum open cockpit day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston's Helicopter Museum celebrated its 30th anniversary on Sunday.

Former RAF Sgt. Paul Smooker showing visitors around at Weston Helicopter museum open cockpit day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The museum, in Locking Road, founded by Elfan ap Rees, held an open cockpit day and visitors were allowed into the aircraft.

HRH Prince Andrew Duke Of York officially opened the museum on November 3, 1989, arriving in a Wessex HC.4 of the Queen's Royal Flight - an aircraft which is now exhibited at the museum.

The aircraft was opened up to the public for one day only.

The museum, which is the largest helicopter museum in the world, attracts people from all over the world.

Elfan ap Rees and his team at Weston Helicopter museum open cockpit day marking the 30th anniversary of the museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTONElfan ap Rees and his team at Weston Helicopter museum open cockpit day marking the 30th anniversary of the museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The facility is in the middle of major site development with a new visitor services facility due to open next spring.

Museum manager, Lee Mills said: "We have been holding open cockpit days at the museum since it first opened."

