Weston museum spreads Christmas cheer during family fun day
PUBLISHED: 11:00 13 December 2019
Archant
Families enjoyed a fun day held at a museum in Weston.
The Helicopter Museum was transformed into a winter wonderland, on Sunday.
Children were able to meet their favourite Disney characters and princesses including Elsa, Belle and the Beast.
Santa Claus arrived at the museum by helicopter on the day and gave children the opportunity to meet and take pictures in his famous sleigh with his elves.
While attendees waited to get their pictures with Father Christmas, there was a magic show to keep the youngsters entertained and The Lyrica Singers also provided live Christmas carol music.
Various charity stalls were also open on the day giving the chance for people to pick up last minute gifts and treats.
The museum, which is the largest helicopter museum in the world, celebrated its 30th anniversary last month.