Veterans parade at Helicopter Museum's World at War Weekend

The Helicopter Museum's annual World at War Weekend show saw hundreds of people visit the event last week.

On the weekend (April 2 to 3), visitors got the chance to watch vintage military vehicles and aircraft come to life at many popular living history camps.

Helicopter Museum parade. - Credit: HM

It was the museums 10th anniversary show which coincided with 40 years since the Falkland's War, and promised to be the 'biggest event yet'.

A full sized tank was also paraded through the fields at the old airfield with contemporary re-enactors.

On Saturday, a veterans parade and remembrance service was held near the restored control tower as part of the military charity event.

Helicopter Museum World at War Weekend. - Credit: HM

Leading the parade and being driven in a World War Two Jeep was Normandy veteran Reg Charles. He was then followed by numerous other veterans and the standard bearers of the many military charities in Weston.

The Royal Air Force Association was the museum's chosen charity this year. Blesma, Royal British Legion and The Veterans Charity also benefited from the event.