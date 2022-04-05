News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Veterans parade at Helicopter Museum's World at War Weekend

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:53 AM April 5, 2022
Helicopter Museum veterans parade. 

Helicopter Museum veterans parade. - Credit: Helicopter Museum

The Helicopter Museum's annual World at War Weekend show saw hundreds of people visit the event last week. 

On the weekend (April 2 to 3), visitors got the chance to watch vintage military vehicles and aircraft come to life at many popular living history camps. 

Helicopter Museum parade. 

Helicopter Museum parade. - Credit: HM

It was the museums 10th anniversary show which coincided with 40 years since the Falkland's War, and promised to be the 'biggest event yet'. 

A full sized tank was also paraded through the fields at the old airfield with contemporary re-enactors. 

On Saturday, a veterans parade and remembrance service was held near the restored control tower as part of the military charity event.  

Helicopter Museum World at War Weekend. 

Helicopter Museum World at War Weekend. - Credit: HM

Leading the parade and being driven in a World War Two Jeep was Normandy veteran Reg Charles. He was then followed by numerous other veterans and the standard bearers of the many military charities in Weston. 

The Royal Air Force Association was the museum's chosen charity this year. Blesma, Royal British Legion and The Veterans Charity also benefited from the event.

World at War Weekend veterans parade at the Helicopter Museum. 

World at War Weekend veterans parade at the Helicopter Museum. - Credit: Helicopter Museum

Helicopter Museum
Weston-super-Mare News
Locking News

Don't Miss

An Essex County Council bus stop in Saffron Walden

New taxpayer-backed bus service for Weston - and a week's FREE travel

Paul Jones

person
A new Burger King is open in Weston

FREE Whoppers on offer at new Weston Burger King: How to get one!

Paul Jones

person
Old Kendall Building in the 1960s

North Somerset Council

Weston landmark building to be restored to 1960s style

Carrington Walker

person
Green waste and recycling collections have been missed. Picture: Tony Gussin

Bin workers to walk out for SIX DAYS in April, union announces

Paul Jones

person