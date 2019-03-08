Advanced search

Helicopter rescue from Brean Down

PUBLISHED: 08:16 21 October 2019

The coastguard helicopter was called to Brean Down to rescue a walker who had fallen ill.

A rescue helicopter was called out to Brean Down after a walker fell ill on the highest point of the cliff.

Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team was called out to the landmark at 2.10pm on Saturday along with South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

The walker had become ill a few hundred metres away from Trigg Point - the highest point of the down.

Due to the steep slopes and slippery terrain, the rescuers called the coastguard helicopter to help with the evacuation.

The rescue team created a helicopter landing site and assisted the paramedic.

The patient was carried to the helicopter by stretcher and taken to Southmead Hospital for further treatment.

Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team would like to thank the National Trust volunteers on Brean Down for their help and to all the walkers who for their patience and understanding while the rescue team kept the area free for the helicopter.

Anyone in danger or difficulty along the coast should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

