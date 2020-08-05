Help needed to fill kindness rock garden
PUBLISHED: 17:01 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 05 August 2020
People are being asked to help fill the kindness garden in Clarence Park with rocks decorated with pictures and positive messages which will encourage others.
Rocks from the garden are intended to be given to staff and Covid-19 patients at Weston General Hospital.
The garden was filling up at the start of the project, but all rocks have been taken, leaving the area empty.
Director of Intergenerational Activities, Weston Super Rocks, Tania Bodalia, said: “People are welcome to add rocks they may have found or created at home. When the rock garden border is full, these will be gifted to staff and Covid-19 patients at Weston General Hospital. Patients aren’t allowed any visitors at the moment – therefore, this will be a nice way to give them some hope and positivity during this difficult time.”
Weston Super Rocks are working on projects with That Creative Thingy Wotsit CIC, a group of Dementia Friends who specialise in person-centred care.
