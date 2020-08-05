Advanced search

Help needed to fill kindness rock garden

PUBLISHED: 17:01 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 05 August 2020

Empty garden border at Clarence Park after rocks have been taken.

Empty garden border at Clarence Park after rocks have been taken.

Archant

People are being asked to help fill the kindness garden in Clarence Park with rocks decorated with pictures and positive messages which will encourage others.

The garden is taking shape in July, but the border after rocks have been taken.The garden is taking shape in July, but the border after rocks have been taken.

Rocks from the garden are intended to be given to staff and Covid-19 patients at Weston General Hospital.

The garden was filling up at the start of the project, but all rocks have been taken, leaving the area empty.

Director of Intergenerational Activities, Weston Super Rocks, Tania Bodalia, said: “People are welcome to add rocks they may have found or created at home. When the rock garden border is full, these will be gifted to staff and Covid-19 patients at Weston General Hospital. Patients aren’t allowed any visitors at the moment – therefore, this will be a nice way to give them some hope and positivity during this difficult time.”

Weston Super Rocks are working on projects with That Creative Thingy Wotsit CIC, a group of Dementia Friends who specialise in person-centred care.

Most Read

Two men charged with public order offence in Weston town centre

The incident occured in the Italian Gardens. Picture: Mark Atherton

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Police disperse large number of vehicles from popular tourist hotspot

Cheddar Gorge.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

On the brink of the Premier League: The rise of former Weston forward Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins arrived at Brentford from Exeter City for £1.8 million in the summer of 2017. Picture: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

