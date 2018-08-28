Advanced search

Help build Weston-super-Mare’s history through new mapping system

PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 December 2018

Archaeologist and conservation and heritage officer, Cat Lodge and Kate Hudson-McAulay, with the maps.

Heritage experts are calling on people to help create a clearer picture of Weston’s history through a new mapping system.

Know Your Place is a free online historical map system which allows users to discover and compare periods of history.

Working with Historic England, North Somerset Council and the Great Weston Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) have digitised and transcribed hundreds of historic maps and documents onto Know Your Place.

The move has created a resource for those interested in the history of North Somerset.

The council’s deputy leader, Elfan Ap Rees, said: “Know Your Place is a fantastic tool which highlights historic changes in the landscape of North Somerset at key points in history.

“We have had hundreds of entries over the past two years, but to build a rich and diverse community map of local heritage, we need more information and more volunteers to add it.”

Know Your Place is supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund and overlays maps from various periods of history and allows users to compare how streets or areas looked over time.

The council’s archaeologist Cat Lodge, and conservation and heritage officer Kate Hudson-McAulay, said: “Know Your Place North Somerset also includes information on all the archaeological and historical sites across the district and although we’ve discovered a huge amount of information, there’s more to be found. We hope more residents will share the heritage which is important to them on the community layer and start adding their history to this valuable tool.”

The maps are the latest step as part of the HAZ, which is part of the Weston town centre regeneration programme.

The council was handed £500,000 and HAZ status, which is held by only 18 villages, towns or cities across England.

HAZ project officer, Cara MacMahon said: “If you are trying to think of fun activities over the holidays, spending time looking at the maps and information on Know Your Place, and even uploading pictures and information about what is important to you in your area, is a great way to occupy a few hours.

“I guarantee you will be hooked.”

Log on to maps.bristol.gov.uk/kyp/?edition=nsom to load your historic information to Know Your Place.

