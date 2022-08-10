Help prevent fires in hot weather, brigade urges

Avon Fire and Rescue has issued an urgent plea to help prevent fires. - Credit: Avon Fire

What can you do to help prevent fires in hot weather?

Avon Fire and Rescue Service has issued a desperate plea to warn people on the dangers of fires amid a rare 'extreme heat' warning for Somerset this week.

The brigade has supplied handy tips on how you can control open fires when the weather heats up to a scorching 30C tomorrow (August 11).

Avon Fire area manager, Vaughan Jenkins, said: "In the summer months, firefighters see more accidental fires started and injuries sustained, especially due to increased barbeques and bonfires - flames from which have the potential to spread wildly across dry grass and crops.

"We're asking everyone to do their bit this summer and take care to reduce the risk of fires starting in the first place.

"If you see a grass fire, move to a safe place and call 999 immediately - don't try and tackle it yourself."

The fire safety tips are: