Help prevent fires in hot weather, brigade urges
- Credit: Avon Fire
What can you do to help prevent fires in hot weather?
Avon Fire and Rescue Service has issued a desperate plea to warn people on the dangers of fires amid a rare 'extreme heat' warning for Somerset this week.
The brigade has supplied handy tips on how you can control open fires when the weather heats up to a scorching 30C tomorrow (August 11).
Avon Fire area manager, Vaughan Jenkins, said: "In the summer months, firefighters see more accidental fires started and injuries sustained, especially due to increased barbeques and bonfires - flames from which have the potential to spread wildly across dry grass and crops.
"We're asking everyone to do their bit this summer and take care to reduce the risk of fires starting in the first place.
"If you see a grass fire, move to a safe place and call 999 immediately - don't try and tackle it yourself."
The fire safety tips are:
- If you're going to have a BBQ, they are best used: in your garden, away from your home and at a safe distance from anything that could catch fire, including hedges, sheds or garden furniture
- If using a disposable BBQ, place it on a flat, non-flammable surface and only dispose of it once it's cold
- Dispose of smoking materials responsibly, make sure cigarettes are fully out and cold before being put in a bin - do not drop them on the ground.
- Pick up your litter. Don't leave bottles or glass in dry areas - sunlight shining through the glass can start a fire. Instead, dispose of them in waste or recycling bins