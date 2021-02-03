Help to shape Covid support in North Somerset

Published: 2:00 PM February 3, 2021

People are being asked for their views on the support provided during the pandemic. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A charity is asking people for their views on what support is needed as North Somerset recovers from the pandemic.

Voluntary Action North Somerset (VANS) has created a platform to enable people have their say on what support services have worked well during the pandemic, and what help was missing.

The group will use the feedback to shape its response to Covid recovery and tailor the support it provides to communities.

Paul Lucock of VANS said: "Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) organisations are currently facing the same challenges as major businesses, only with far fewer resources.

"The VCSE sector has played an essential role during the pandemic, providing help and support to those who need it most, and the data gathered during this survey will be invaluable in helping organisations plan ahead, helping them to work in the most effective ways and helping them to focus their efforts where they are most needed.”

The new platform, entitled Commonplace, captures community feedback and enables people to post up information, news and ideas – anonymously or publicly.

It is also a hub for local Covid information which will be updated by community resilience partners.

A VANS spokesman said: “There’s no denying the pandemic has changed our lives. There have been positives as well as negatives, with communities coming together to help one another and a renewed sense of helping those less able.

"Many organisations and areas across the country are focussing on ways to keep the positives, whilst still balancing the needs of communities.

“However, the pace of change is making it increasingly difficult to identify the best ways to deal with the challenges ahead, as the pandemic progresses. Information has an increasingly essential role to play, and that’s why we’re asking for your thoughts.

“We want to ensure that Weston and North Somerset can emerge from the pandemic as a stronger, happier, healthier and more inclusive community.

"We want to know what worked well, what didn’t go so well, what were the benefits and how lives changed?”

Commonplace will be live until the end of June and responses will be analysed and used to inform ongoing work with a number of Covid response organisations.

To take part, log on to westoncovidcommunityrecovery.commonplace.is