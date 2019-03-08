Smokers being encouraged to 'split up with cigarettes' for Stoptober

Smokers in North Somerset are being encouraged to 'split up' with cigarettes as part of a national campaign.

Public Health England's (PHE) Stoptober challenges smokers to quit every October, and this year the campaign is asking smokers to leave their bad relationship with cigarettes.

The campaign, which launched on September 19, asks smokers to stop for 28 days as studies suggest addicts are five times more likely to quit for good if they can last a month without tobacco products.

Figures released by PHE revealed more than half a million people in the South West still smoke, including 12 per cent of adults in North Somerset.

As part of Stoptober, North Somerset Council has teamed up with Smokefree North Somerset to offer free support to give smokers the best chance of ditching cigarettes.

The Smokefree team have helped thousands of smokers across the district to quit and have also trained advisors in GP surgeries and pharmacies to give help and advice.

A range of free support options are available across North Somerset including the Stoptober app, a Facebook messenger bot, Stoptober Facebook online communities, daily emails and an online personal quit plan tool.

Smokefree North Somerset also runs a number of informal, drop-in sessions to support smokers who want to quit.

Mike Bell, the council's executive member with responsibility for health, said: "Stoptober is a great time to give up smoking and be supported through the process.

"Smokefree North Somerset offers expert face-to-face support as well as the most effective, proven techniques for stopping smoking.

"It can help you find the type of support that's right for you - whether that's nicotine gum, patches, mouth spray, prescription medication, apps or other support.

"If you want to make 2019 the year you stop smoking then get in touch with Smokefree North Somerset today."

Russ Moody, health and wellbeing manager for PHE South West, added: "For anyone thinking of quitting, it's important to remember that it is much easier to quit with the right support and by doing it in Stoptober you can be confident that you are not doing it alone which we know is a factor for success."