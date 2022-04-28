Could you volunteer for See Monster this summer?

An artist's impression of See Monster. - Credit: New Substance

Volunteers are needed to help with running the massive programme of events to be held at the See Monster exhibition in Weston this summer.

As part of the national Unboxed: Creativity in the UK event, the world's first and only re-purposed North Sea oil platform will be displayed for 10 weeks at the Tropicana.

Organisers New Substance are now looking for volunteers to help guide visitors around the display and to keep them safe whilst they enjoy the venue.

There are a variety of roles on offer, including station greeters and entrance volunteers.

Organisers will also provide a day for all potential volunteers to explain their roles responsibilities and give an opportunity to ask further questions.

To sign-up for the roles, visit the Voluntary Action North Somerset website here.

See Monster expects to bring around 200,000 visitors to the Tropicana in the summer which will turn the platform into an interactive art installation focused on reimagining the legacy of climate change.

The venue will open daily from 11am to 10pm.

For the first three weeks, Westonians will be given priority access to visit on weekends from 9am.