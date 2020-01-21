Advanced search

Chance to have your say on how district does its bit to tackle climate emergency

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 January 2020

North Somerset Council.PICTURE: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

North Somerset Council has asked people of Weston to help with its plan to tackle the climate emergency, which was declared last February.

The authority has completed a draft of its Climate Emergency Strategy and is running a series of consultations on the plans of action until January 31.

Green Party councillor Bridget Petty said: "There's a lot of work to be done to make all this happen, and we need your help."

Ways to make the area carbon neutral are being explored, and there are seven key principles in the proposed draft to overturn the climate emergency.

Aside from being a net-zero-carbon council, improvements to recycling measures will be looked at, as will an energy-efficient environment.

Projects set up in aid of the fight include a re-wilding scheme that would see mowing cease for some parks and open, green spaces in favour of planting 50,000 trees.

The council said: "Re-wilding areas of the council's almost three million sq.m of verges, parks and open spaces that are mown regularly will be done by planting 50,000 trees and allowing the grass to grow taller."

Town and parish councils, along with local residents, are involved in these ongoing consultations where potential sites for re-wilding projects are being considered.

Cllr Petty added: "It's important we all work together to respond to climate change.

"Thank you to everyone who has responded so far to both consultations and to all those who have offered to get involved with re-wilding."

These distress calls come after the authority decided, in November 2019, to push back a decision on the expansion of Bristol Airport.

The proposal to increase annual passengers up to 12 million was met with environmental concerns, despite it also bringing forward plans to become carbon neutral.

To view the Climate Emergency Strategy draft, along with more information on when and where the consultations are being run, visit www.consult.n-somerset.gov.uk/consult.ti/climateemergency/consultationHome

