Support group helps thousands to access vital support in pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:10 AM February 3, 2021   
Helping People Weston

Volunteers from Helping People Weston have been working with the YMCA, South Weston Activity Network and Brunello Lounge to provide food to families. - Credit: James Willis-Boden

Dedicated volunteers have helped more than 2,000 people access food, medicines and vital support during the pandemic. 

Helping People Weston was set up to help vulnerable people by providing them with food, medications and emotional support. 

The group, which is supported by North Somerset Council and Weston Town Council, has also begun helping families in poverty and has supplied food to more than 500 people already. 

Helping People Weston

Volunteers from Helping People Weston have been delivering meals to families struggling to pay for food. - Credit: James Willis-Boden

Group director James Willis-Boden is now collecting broken or unwanted laptops and tablets to repair to give out to children to help with home-schooling. 

He said: “We’ve been shopping for people who are shielding and vulnerable and alone.

"A volunteer would receive a list from the resident and go and grab some bits from the nearest supermarket.

"Then there’s be a contactless transaction between our group and the resident to cover the costs of the shopping.  

“Prescriptions have been particularly difficult, sometimes our volunteers have stood in queues for hours. But with the resident’s permission, we’ve been able to get vital medication for them.

"Now a lot of pharmacies, if not all of them, do a home delivery service which has taken most of the burden off our volunteers.  

"Our volunteers numbered more than 300, but are now down to 50 or so. They have access to free courses supplied by the college and other online courses like psychological first aid.” 

James Willis-Boden

James Willis-Boden, director of Helping People Weston. - Credit: James Willis-Boden

The group provides a lifeline for so many people who are isolated and alone and do not have family nearby to help them. 

Volunteer co-ordinator April Lewis said: “People who are using Helping People are so grateful and don't, in most part, know how they would have managed without this help from our wonderful volunteers.  

“It’s not just the shop, it’s more often that extended conversation on the phone with their volunteer. Friendships have been made.” 

Helping People Weston

Volunteers from Helping People Weston have been helping vulnerable people to access food during the pandemic. - Credit: James Willis-Boden

April said a number of those they help have learnt how to use Zoom and online shopping services, however, many people still do not have access to the internet and rely on the support and social interaction with volunteers.

Anyone keen to volunteer, or donate a laptop or tablet, can contact the group through its Facebook page Weston-super-Mare Helping People, or by calling 01934 427437. 

