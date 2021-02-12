News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Heritage initiative breathes new life into high street shop fronts

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 12:00 PM February 12, 2021   
Weston High Street, just before lockdown in March 2020.

Weston High Street, just before lockdown in March 2020. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Work to enhance a long-standing Weston shop front will begin next week as part of a Heritage Action Zone initiative.  

Independent department store Walker and Ling, in High Street, will be the first to benefit from the Heritage Action Zone Shop Front Enhancement Scheme in the area, with work starting on Monday.  

Walker and Ling in Weston High Street.

Walker and Ling in Weston High Street. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Walker and Ling will be restoring the frontage of the 117-year-old store by reinstating the original mosaic shop front, which was destroyed in World War Two.  

Running in conjunction with Historic England, the grant scheme is available towards the renovation of shopfronts for independent commercial properties within the Heritage Action Zone in Weston. 

Owner of Walker and Ling, Sam Walker, said: “This project represents the beginning of a rebirth for independent business in Weston town centre.  

“We are so proud of our long history on Weston high street, and it is fantastic to have such support from the council and Historic England.” 

Walker and Ling in Weston High Street. 

Walker and Ling in Weston High Street. - Credit: North Somerset Council

North Somerset Council's executive member for business, economy and employment, Mark Canniford, said he is ‘delighted’ about the building’s renovation. 

He said: “An attractive high street encourages more usage of the town centre and these grants can make a huge difference to the front of Weston’s shops. It’s no coincidence that businesses that invest in the appearance of their stores, benefit from more trade.

“Walker and Ling has played an important role in the lives of the people in the town for generations and we’re delighted that the building will be renovated to its original façade.” 

North Somerset Council says additional grants towards other shopfront enhancements will be made available in the area at a later date. 

The Heritage Action Zone is part of the Weston Town Centre Regeneration Programme, which is delivering improvements to key sites within the town and encouraging inward investment. 

Weston was one of the first places to be awarded Heritage Action Zone status. In total, there are 18 Heritage Action Zones in villages, towns and cities across England. 

For more information and to see if your businesses is eligible for a grant, log-on to https://www.n-somerset.gov.uk/business/regeneration-development/weston-super-mare-town-centre-regeneration/heritage-action-zone 

