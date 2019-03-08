Artefacts from 4,000 years ago found in archaeological dig to go on display

The dig took place in Yatton in 2017 and 2018. Picture: North Somerset Council North Somerset Council

Artefacts uncovered during an archeological dig will be displayed for the public to view at a heritage event next week.

The findings made in Yatton will be showcased as part of Heritage Open Days festival on September 20.

Items dating back to the Roman age have previously been discovered in the village.

Excavations took place at North End in 2017 and 2018 close to where Bloor Homes is building more than 200 houses.

In 2018 it was reported a pre-Christian graveyard had been discovered there.

The area off Arnolds Way had to be explored by heritage experts before a primary school is built.

The school, which will cost almost £5million to get up and running, has been designed so the playground is over the historically sensitive part of the land.

Other secrets as yet unearthed will therefore be preserved, as there is not enough funding to fully excavate the whole area.

Planning permission for the school was approved in August and it is due to open in September 2021.

A North Somerset Council spokesman said: "As part of the national Heritage Open Days festival, this event will showcase the archaeology found and is run collaboratively by North Somerset Council and Wessex Archaeology, sponsored by Wilmott Dixon.

"This is an opportunity to learn about how the ridgeway upon which Yatton sits was an important route and centre of activity for more than 4,000 years."

The event will be held at Yatton Rugby Club, in North End, from 3-6pm.

People who attend will have the chance to ask questions of the experts from Wessex Archaeology and North Somerset Council's senior archaeologist Cat Lodge about the archaeology discovered here, as well as the wider landscape which it sits within.

There will also be displays of artefacts and images from the excavations, as well as children's and family activities.

Clevedon Learning Trust, who will run the new school, will send representatives to the event to answer any questions prospective parents have about its project.

Further events for those unable to make next week's exhibition will be held at the village library and children's centre.

Times and dates have not yet been confirmed by the council.

To ask a question at next week's event, email it to dm.archaeology @n-somerset.gov.uk by Friday.