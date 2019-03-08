Advanced search

Heritage Open Days hailed a success after thousands visit sites

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 September 2019

The Gnomus event was very popular with the kids

Archant

North Somerset Council says the Heritage Open Days event was a success after thousands of people attend events across the district.

The annual nationwide festival welcomes members of the public to buildings, which are often closed off.

Visitors were taken to see Weston's first electric passenger lift at Walker & Ling, a giant gnome at Weston's quarry and an archaeological site in Yatton, speaking to the specialists about how Yatton has changed over the last 400 years.

Cara MacMahon, heritage action zone officer at North Somerset Council, said: "We've been delighted to welcome so many local visitors and residents to the different sites we've opened up.

"The most popular was the Gnomus event.

"Theatre Orchard worked with local schools to create the story of Gnomus and the children loved it.

"The festival was a success and we're so thankful to all the volunteers who helped make this event possible."

