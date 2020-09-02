Advanced search

HGV lorries from development cause problems for road users

PUBLISHED: 10:49 02 September 2020

Lorries from a housing development in Banwell are posing a threat to other road users.

A number of HGV lorries from Bellway Homes development, along Wolversill Road, have not been using their allocated route, which has been causing concern for villagers.

Banwell Parish Clerk, Liz Shayler, said: “HGVs travelling to and from the site are breaking the weight limit by travelling the full length of Wolvershill Road, rather than using the A371 as in the travel plan. One resident was forced into a hedge, along the narrowest stretch of Wolvershill Road as a lorry barrelled towards her while she was cycling into the village.”

The developers have also removed a mature hedgerow at the front of the development.

Liz added: “Residents are concerned about local wildlife. Bellway Homes claims it will be replacing the hedgerow, but it will take 15 years to reach maturity.“

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

Weston woman raises funds for refugees by eating their staple diet

Charli Knight

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

‘Untouchable’ drug dealer jailed for 11 years

Jailed: Prince Martin-Fullerton.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

Weston woman raises funds for refugees by eating their staple diet

Charli Knight

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

Man arrested for two robberies and driving under the influence of drugs

‘Untouchable’ drug dealer jailed for 11 years

Jailed: Prince Martin-Fullerton.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Couple despair at lack of support after mob destroys their holiday lodge

The couple's burnt out car, destroyed by mob at their lodge in Ethiopia.

HGV lorries from development cause problems for road users

Entries open for Somerset Business Awards 2021

Pictured at last year’s Somerset Business Awards, from left, are Richard Bugler of main sponsor Albert Goodman, Stephen Henagulph of Somerset Chamber and the 2019 awards’ host, cricketer Peter Trego.

Tennis courts restoration project worth £85k starts next week

Outside the tennis court, the grass is overgrown. Picture: Mellissa Dzinzi

PICTURES: Weekend of protests against climate crisis and Bristol Airport’s expansion appeal

A plane flying over protesters outside Bristol Airport. Picture: Nick Page Hayman