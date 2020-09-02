HGV lorries from development cause problems for road users

Lorries from a housing development in Banwell are posing a threat to other road users.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A number of HGV lorries from Bellway Homes development, along Wolversill Road, have not been using their allocated route, which has been causing concern for villagers.

Banwell Parish Clerk, Liz Shayler, said: “HGVs travelling to and from the site are breaking the weight limit by travelling the full length of Wolvershill Road, rather than using the A371 as in the travel plan. One resident was forced into a hedge, along the narrowest stretch of Wolvershill Road as a lorry barrelled towards her while she was cycling into the village.”

The developers have also removed a mature hedgerow at the front of the development.

Liz added: “Residents are concerned about local wildlife. Bellway Homes claims it will be replacing the hedgerow, but it will take 15 years to reach maturity.“